Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 152.45 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company has a market capitalization of £325.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($59,184.08).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

