Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 29,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,238. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

