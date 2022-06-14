Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 29,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,238. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
