Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.36. 82,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,662,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

