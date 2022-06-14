Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 449,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,603,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $462.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.64. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

