Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.56

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 23125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

About Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.