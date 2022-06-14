Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.56

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 23125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.