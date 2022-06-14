Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 51,493 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 308,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.