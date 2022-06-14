Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.09

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

