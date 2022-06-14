Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.24

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 1421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.