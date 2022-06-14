Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of research firms have commented on APLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,642 shares of company stock worth $91,029. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,339,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
