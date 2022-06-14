AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

