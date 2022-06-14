AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

