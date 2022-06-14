Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

APM stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

