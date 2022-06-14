AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Michael K. Stern Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Stern bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,475,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.