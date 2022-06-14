AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Michael K. Stern Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Stern bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
