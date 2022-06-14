Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $650.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 886.75 ($10.76), with a volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($10.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 956.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 910.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

