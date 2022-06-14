Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in May

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 792,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMBVF shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Arca Continental stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

