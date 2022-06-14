Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,441. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

