Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 5.3%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.61. 28,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 803,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.