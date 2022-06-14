Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 407,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 432,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$14.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

