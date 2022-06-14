Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

AMBP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 31,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.