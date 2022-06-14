Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.
AMBP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 31,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
