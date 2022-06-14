Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

AMBP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 14,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.