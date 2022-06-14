Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 18383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

