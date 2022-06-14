Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 153,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

