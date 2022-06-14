Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $38.14 on Monday. Argan has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argan by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Argan by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 66,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

