Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

