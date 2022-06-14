Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,707. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,308 shares of company stock valued at $56,610,020. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

