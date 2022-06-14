Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.