Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.