Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,572,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 1,656,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 504.3 days.

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AANNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aroundtown from €7.00 ($7.29) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.