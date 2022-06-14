Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
