Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 4.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.21. 3,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

