Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.35

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 290294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.