Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 99583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on Ascot Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of C$278.81 million and a P/E ratio of -35.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

