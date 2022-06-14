ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 44,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,147,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.