Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AINC opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.