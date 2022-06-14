Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AINC opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

