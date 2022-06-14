Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
