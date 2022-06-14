Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

