Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,596.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,596 ($43.65) and last traded at GBX 3,600.65 ($43.70), with a volume of 125917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,804 ($46.17).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($64.94).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,988.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

