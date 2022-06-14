Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Announces Dividend of $0.68

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 3,652 ($44.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,186.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,988.73. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,551 ($43.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($64.94).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

