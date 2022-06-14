Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331.38 ($64.71).
AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 3,663 ($44.46) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,551 ($43.10) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,988.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.
Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
