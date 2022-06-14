Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.