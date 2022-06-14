ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $265.80

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $265.80 and last traded at $268.03, with a volume of 11794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($458.33) to €350.00 ($364.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($456.25) to €379.00 ($394.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.3356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

