ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.61

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 10646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($25.79) to GBX 1,615 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($46.73) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,000 ($48.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,078.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

