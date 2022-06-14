Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,200 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 2,735,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,356.3 days.

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

