Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,200 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 2,735,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,356.3 days.
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
