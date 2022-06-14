AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.26. 5,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 766,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.62.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $5,151,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 52,600.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

