AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of -187.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

