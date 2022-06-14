AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $60.01

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $57.64. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 270,776 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of -185.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

