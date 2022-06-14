AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $60.01

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $57.64. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 203,152 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11.

AstraZeneca ( NYSE:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

