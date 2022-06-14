AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

