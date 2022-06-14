AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

