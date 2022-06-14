AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
