AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.88

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.36. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,027 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

