Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.