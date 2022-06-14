Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
