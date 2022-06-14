Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.44. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 210,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

